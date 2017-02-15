Steak 'n Shake stays on board with Rahal for 4 races in 2017

3:10 Tolliver believes reducing TO's will help Kings hold leads, and more... Pause

3:46 DeMarcus Cousins on Kings 109-106 victory vs Warriors

1:20 Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison on Kings bench leading them to victory vs Hawks

0:42 Racing to secure Lake Oroville spillway before a storm arrives

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

0:50 Oroville residents return home after evacution order lifted

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center