February 15, 2017 11:23 PM

Sports Night: Thompson, Warriors rout Kings

Bee Sports Staff

Third quarter dooms Kings at Oracle

Sacramento’s four-game winning streak is halted Wednesday at Oracle Arena after the Warriors outscored the Kings 42-15 in the third quarter to coast to victory.

Kings rise above injuries in tough stretch

The Kings have played the last four games with Darren Collison as their only healthy point guard, and their wing depth has thinned out with injuries. DeMarcus Cousins has been the key, carrying the team on many nights while others have grown into bigger roles by necessity.

Forbes: Kings value surpasses $1 billion

The Kings are worth $1.075 billion, according to Forbes, a 16 percent increase over last year and more than twice what a group led by principal owner Vivek Ranadive paid for the team less than four years ago. See how they rank among other NBA teams.

Prep basketball: McClatchy girls top Sacramento; teams share Metro title

A balanced effort helps McClatchy defeat host Sacramento 65-52 on Wednesday. The teams finish the regular season 13-1 in Metropolitan Conference play to share the league title.

NFL: Scouting combine will include four players from Sacramento area

Four Sacramento-area football players will be among the 330 invitees to the NFL combine, which will be held Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis.

A’s: With so many options, traditional closer might not be needed

With Santiago Casilla, who is returning to his original team after spending seven years with the Giants, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and John Axford, the A’s have four back-of-the-bullpen arms who have combined for 389 major-league saves.

Sharks: Huberdeau scores in OT to lift Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau scores 1:38 into overtime after San Jose’s Joe Pavelski scored twice late in the third period to tie it, and Jaromir Jagr has an assist for his 1,900th NHL point as the Florida Panthers beat the host Sharks 6-5.

MMA: Lesnar tells UFC he is retired from competition

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar tells the mixed martial arts promotion that he is retired from competition.

MMA: St-Pierre close to UFC return, reports say

It’s not a done deal, but former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre could be headed back to the octagon, according to reports.

College basketball: Trump won’t continue Obama’s bracket tradition

President Donald Trump will not fill out a bracket on ESPN for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March. Barack Obama did one every year he was in office.

