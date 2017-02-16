Kings Daily: Cousins wants to stay put

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Cousins sold on Sacramento
Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins tells ESPN he wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento.”
Hamstring tear sidelines Richardson
Rookie guard Malachi Richardson is expected to miss four to six weeks with a partial tear of his right hamstring.
Pleasant Grove product turning heads
Marquese Chriss, a 6-foot-10 forward out of Washington, has made an impact for Phoenix at just 19.
Ailene Voisin: Green’s criticism falls flat
Warriors forward Draymond Green goes over the top when he says Knicks owner James Dolan has a “slave mentality.”
q
Comments