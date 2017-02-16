Sports

February 16, 2017 10:34 PM

Kings Daily: Cousins wants to stay put

Cousins sold on Sacramento

Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins tells ESPN he wants his “legacy to end in Sacramento.”

Hamstring tear sidelines Richardson

Rookie guard Malachi Richardson is expected to miss four to six weeks with a partial tear of his right hamstring.

Pleasant Grove product turning heads

Marquese Chriss, a 6-foot-10 forward out of Washington, has made an impact for Phoenix at just 19.

Ailene Voisin: Green’s criticism falls flat

Warriors forward Draymond Green goes over the top when he says Knicks owner James Dolan has a “slave mentality.”

 
DeMarcus Cousins is glad the All-Star break has arrived for injury-plagued Kings

