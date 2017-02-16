Sports

February 16, 2017 11:09 PM

Sports Night: What do the 49ers need?

Bee Sports staff

49ers: Plenty of holes to fill

Staff writer Matt Barrows looks at the 49ers’ top five holes to fill – and players who might fill them.

High School basketball: Let the playoffs begin

The Sac-Joaquin Section releases its playoff schedule.

Today’s video: Kings’ Collison has confidence in team

Suns’ Chriss is an up-and-comer

Marquese Chriss, 19, has been impressive in his rookie season for the Phoenix Suns.

Ailene Voisin: Warriors’ Green goes too far

Draymond Green goes over the top in saying Knicks owner James Dolan has a “slave master mentality.”

Kings: No place like Sacramento for Cousins

Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins reiterates his desire to stay with the Kings in an ESPN interview.

Kings: Richardson has hamstring tear

Rookie guard Malachi Richardson is expected to miss four to six weeks with a partial tear of his right hamstring.

College basketball: Hornets shock Grizzlies

Justin Strings’ layup with 29 seconds left helps Sacramento State win a regular-season game at Montana for the first time.

A’s: Davis happy to be back

Fresh off a World Series appearance with Cleveland, outfielder Rajai Davis is ready for his second stint with Oakland.

Giants: Hwang has high hopes

Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang hopes to make an impact in spring training.

DeMarcus Cousins is glad the All-Star break has arrived for injury-plagued Kings

