Sports Night: What do the 49ers need?

49ers: Plenty of holes to fill
Staff writer Matt Barrows looks at the 49ers’ top five holes to fill – and players who might fill them.
High School basketball: Let the playoffs begin
The Sac-Joaquin Section releases its playoff schedule.
Today’s video: Kings’ Collison has confidence in team
Suns’ Chriss is an up-and-comer
Marquese Chriss, 19, has been impressive in his rookie season for the Phoenix Suns.
Ailene Voisin: Warriors’ Green goes too far
Draymond Green goes over the top in saying Knicks owner James Dolan has a “slave master mentality.”
Kings: No place like Sacramento for Cousins
Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins reiterates his desire to stay with the Kings in an ESPN interview.
Kings: Richardson has hamstring tear
Rookie guard Malachi Richardson is expected to miss four to six weeks with a partial tear of his right hamstring.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
College basketball: Hornets shock Grizzlies
Justin Strings’ layup with 29 seconds left helps Sacramento State win a regular-season game at Montana for the first time.
A’s: Davis happy to be back
Fresh off a World Series appearance with Cleveland, outfielder Rajai Davis is ready for his second stint with Oakland.
Giants: Hwang has high hopes
Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang hopes to make an impact in spring training.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments