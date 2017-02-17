Sports Night: In West, bigs front and center

All-Star Game: NBA centers free at last
The center position in the NBA is said to be dying, but that’s not the case in the Western Conference. Big men aren’t extinct; they’ve simply evolved. The West All-Star team features four centers.
Chatting with Cousins in The Big Easy
After spending his first two NBA All-Star appearances being hit with tough coaching questions, All-Star DeMarcus Cousins enjoys discussing basketball with reporters Friday.
Rising Star Challenge: Murray wins MVP
Jamal Murray has 36 points and 11 assists as the World squad beats the United States 150-141. Buddy Hield, a New Orleans Pelicans rookie, adds 28 points to the delight of the locals who'll want to see more of that when the regular season resumes.
49ers: Saleh to run defense similar to Seattle’s
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirms that new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will run the defense that has propelled the archrival Seattle Seahawks to the top of the NFC West in recent seasons.
Hometown report: Sac State baseball has high hopes
The Sacramento State baseball team will have 21 night games at John Smith Field, though Friday’s opener against Washington State was rained out. Veteran coach Reggie Christian won’t let it dampen his team’s high hopes.
