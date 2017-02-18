Sports Night: Cousins wants to stay here

Cousins says he’s loyal to Kings
DeMarcus Cousins, who makes his third All-Star appearance Sunday, feels good about the Kings’ postseason prospects and wants to stay with the team. “I want to be with one team my entire career; I want to finish my career here in Sacramento,” he said.
Intense but calm, first-year Kings coach Dave Joerger has minimized the drama and has the club on the heels of the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Chris Webber – who played 14 seasons in the NBA, nearly half of that time with the Kings – was named one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Inductees will be announced April 3.
Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III is the NBA’s new dunk king, Houston’s Eric Gordon dethrones Golden State’s Klay Thompson in the 3-point contest and Kristaps Porzingis shows he has skills.
The Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball playoffs include a whopper of an opener with Folsom hosting Jesuit. Also, updates on area football and soccer winter misery.
Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is scheduled to meet with the 49ers and three other teams next week as the 29-year-old seeks a new home.
Rain canceled Republic FC’s preseason debut against New York Red Bulls of the MLS on Feb. 10 and is forcing Sunday’s friendly against Fresno Fuego FC of the Premier Development League to be moved from Fresno to Turlock.
Brynton Lemar scores 20 points and is five shy of 1,000 for his career, but UC Davis falls to Cal State Fullerton, which pulls to within a game of the Aggies for first place in the Big West standings.
Eric Stuteville scores 15 points but Sacramento State fails to rally past Big Sky rival Montana State on Saturday, losing 62-59 in Bozeman.
Brent Burns scores two goals, Aaron Dell has a career-high 36 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season.
