February 18, 2017 10:50 PM

Sports Night: Cousins wants to stay here

Bee Sports Staff

Cousins says he’s loyal to Kings

DeMarcus Cousins, who makes his third All-Star appearance Sunday, feels good about the Kings’ postseason prospects and wants to stay with the team. “I want to be with one team my entire career; I want to finish my career here in Sacramento,” he said.

Voisin: Joerger has Kings in running for NBA playoffs

Intense but calm, first-year Kings coach Dave Joerger has minimized the drama and has the club on the heels of the Denver Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Former Kings star Chris Webber among 14 finalists for Hall of Fame

Chris Webber – who played 14 seasons in the NBA, nearly half of that time with the Kings – was named one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Inductees will be announced April 3.

Today’s video: Cousins is glad a big man won Skills Challenge

Robinson III, Gordon, Porzingis win All-Star events

Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III is the NBA’s new dunk king, Houston’s Eric Gordon dethrones Golden State’s Klay Thompson in the 3-point contest and Kristaps Porzingis shows he has skills.

High schools: Powerhouse programs to meet in section basketball opener

The Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball playoffs include a whopper of an opener with Folsom hosting Jesuit. Also, updates on area football and soccer winter misery.

49ers: Team reportedly meeting with Dolphins DT Mitchell

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is scheduled to meet with the 49ers and three other teams next week as the 29-year-old seeks a new home.

Republic FC: Weather continues to delay season debut

Rain canceled Republic FC’s preseason debut against New York Red Bulls of the MLS on Feb. 10 and is forcing Sunday’s friendly against Fresno Fuego FC of the Premier Development League to be moved from Fresno to Turlock.

College basketball: UC Davis loses ground in Big Sky standings

Brynton Lemar scores 20 points and is five shy of 1,000 for his career, but UC Davis falls to Cal State Fullerton, which pulls to within a game of the Aggies for first place in the Big West standings.

College basketball: Sacramento State men fall short

Eric Stuteville scores 15 points but Sacramento State fails to rally past Big Sky rival Montana State on Saturday, losing 62-59 in Bozeman.

Sharks: Burns scores twice in victory over Coyotes

Brent Burns scores two goals, Aaron Dell has a career-high 36 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes for the first time this season.

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

DeMarcus Cousins is happy a big man won the Skills Challenge

