Sports Night: A Boogie for a Buddy

Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans
The Kings, who repeatedly stated publicly they would not trade their star player, do just that Sunday, sending All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for three players and 2017 first- and second-round picks.
Cousins won’t have to leave New Orleans
The Kings send shockwaves across the NBA on Sunday night when they trade DeMarcus Cousins following the All-Star Game. Social media weighs in.
Davis scores 52 as West tops East in All-Star Game
At the defense-free dunkfest that serves as the NBA’s All-Star Game, New Orleans forward Anthony Davis scores a record 52 points and leads the Western Conference to a 192-182 win on his home court.
A bust in the NBA, Fredette shows he can still score overseas
Former first-round draft pick Jimmer Fredette, who started his NBA career with the Kings, scores 73 points Sunday for the Shanghai Sharks.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
NASCAR: Elliott nips Earnhardt to win Daytona 500 pole again
Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. – teammates and sons of Hall of Fame drivers – will start 1-2 in NASCAR’s marquee event. Elliott nipped Earnhardt on the final qualifying lap to win his second consecutive pole for the Daytona 500.
Sharks: Bruins stay hot with OT win in San Jose
Brad Marchand scores with on a breakaway with 2:24 left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins pick up where they left off before their six-day bye with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments