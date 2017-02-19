Sports Night: A Boogie for a Buddy

Sports

February 19, 2017 11:16 PM

Bee Sports Staff

Kings trade DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans

The Kings, who repeatedly stated publicly they would not trade their star player, do just that Sunday, sending All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for three players and 2017 first- and second-round picks.

Cousins won’t have to leave New Orleans

The Kings send shockwaves across the NBA on Sunday night when they trade DeMarcus Cousins following the All-Star Game. Social media weighs in.

Davis scores 52 as West tops East in All-Star Game

At the defense-free dunkfest that serves as the NBA’s All-Star Game, New Orleans forward Anthony Davis scores a record 52 points and leads the Western Conference to a 192-182 win on his home court.

A bust in the NBA, Fredette shows he can still score overseas

Former first-round draft pick Jimmer Fredette, who started his NBA career with the Kings, scores 73 points Sunday for the Shanghai Sharks.

NASCAR: Elliott nips Earnhardt to win Daytona 500 pole again

Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. – teammates and sons of Hall of Fame drivers – will start 1-2 in NASCAR’s marquee event. Elliott nipped Earnhardt on the final qualifying lap to win his second consecutive pole for the Daytona 500.

Sharks: Bruins stay hot with OT win in San Jose

Brad Marchand scores with on a breakaway with 2:24 left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins pick up where they left off before their six-day bye with a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

