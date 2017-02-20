Sports Night: Trade reaction, rationale, analysis

Voisin: What the Kings got in return – a new start
The Kings had plenty of reasons to trade All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, starting with the five-year, $209 million extension he would have commanded in the upcoming offseason.
Cousins trade analysis: Expect more moves
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday. Darren Collison, Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Ben McLemore also could be dealt as general manager Vlade Divac reshapes the team. On Monday, veteran forward Matt Barnes was waived.
Reaction: Fans feel ripped off
After learning Monday morning the Kings had traded their three-time All-Star to New Orleans for an unproven, high draft pick in rookie Buddy Hield, two players who won’t be here next season and two 2017 draft picks, Kings fans wondered if this was the deal they had dreamed about or a nightmare.
Rationale: Divac explains himself
Why, Vlade? “We want to move forward,” the Kings’ GM said Monday, two weeks after publicly saying he wouldn’t trade DeMarcus Cousins.
Centerpiece: Get to know Buddy
Of the players Sacramento received, Buddy Hield is the centerpiece. The 23-year-old shooting guard from the Bahamas was drafted sixth overall as a senior out of Oklahoma, and the Kings were said to have coveted him then.
Today’s video: Divac says Kings fans deserve better
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: Big splash at QB?
Despite a huge need at quarterback and Kyle Shanahan’s expertise at the position, don’t be surprised if there are no big splashes at the position and the 49ers take the same sort of measured approach Jim Harbaugh did in his first year as San Francisco’s head coach.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments