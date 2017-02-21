Minnesota churches prepare to house immigrants

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

2:08 Darren Collison confident about Kings' chances after the All-Star break

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'

0:45 Portions of Rio Linda flood as Dry Creek levels rise

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:03 Storm forecast includes flooding and wind gusts

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky