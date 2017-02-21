Sports

February 21, 2017 10:39 PM

Sports Night: Trade aftershock lingers

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Players still processing huge trade

In the wake of the Sunday trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, Kings players are still trying to process what this will mean for their team going forward.

Shocked Cousins still loves Sacramento

DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi were visited by New Orleans general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry, who joined them on their flight to New Orleans following their trade from the Kings. Cousins and Casspi were surprised by the deal but look forward to making a playoff push with the Pelicans.

Today’s video: Buddy Hield welcomed to Sacramento

Hometown report: Yuba College men’s basketball overcomes tall odds

The Yuba College men’s basketball team has endured personal tragedy, and its players were among those who fled to higher ground in the recent Oroville Dam evacuation. The 49ers (26-2) are seeded third in the NorCal playoffs.

49ers: Don’t expect a big move at QB

Despite a huge need at quarterback and Kyle Shanahan’s expertise at the position, don’t be surprised if there are no big splashes at the position and the 49ers take the same sort of measured approach Jim Harbaugh did in his first year as San Francisco’s coach.

