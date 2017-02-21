Sports Night: Trade aftershock lingers

Kings: Players still processing huge trade
In the wake of the Sunday trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, Kings players are still trying to process what this will mean for their team going forward.
Shocked Cousins still loves Sacramento
DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi were visited by New Orleans general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry, who joined them on their flight to New Orleans following their trade from the Kings. Cousins and Casspi were surprised by the deal but look forward to making a playoff push with the Pelicans.
Today’s video: Buddy Hield welcomed to Sacramento
