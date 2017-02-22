Sports Night: Kaepernick meets with 49ers

49ers: Kap meets with brass
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who for the second consecutive year faces a murky offseason with the 49ers, meets coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch at team headquarters Wednesday
Assistant GM Gamble leaving 49ers
A year after he was promoted to assistant general manager, Tom Gamble is leaving the 49ers.
Today’s video: Kings look to a future without Cousins
Kings: Hield rises from modest beginnings
Buddy Hield has come a long way – from the Bahamas to national Player of the Year at Oklahoma and an NBA first-round draft pick. The centerpiece for the Kings in the DeMarcus Cousins trade will make his debut with Sacramento on Thursday against Denver at Golden 1 Center.
Voisin: Tyreke’s back and looking for role
Tyreke Evans hopes his return is more than a cameo appearance or, in the harsh reality of the NBA, that he is perceived as something more than an expiring contract whose $10 million salary comes off the books this summer.
KHTK host muted after comments on Divac
Damien Barling, one of three co-hosts on KHTK 1140’s afternoon talk show “The Lo-Down,” is kept off the air by station management for critical comments about Kings general manager Vlade Divac.
College basketball: Cal blows 16-point lead against No. 6 Oregon
Dillon Brooks hits a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds to play to cap a comeback from 16 points down and No. 6 Oregon beats Cal 68-65 to keep its hopes alive for a Pac-12 title.
Local college basketball notes: UC Davis seeks to end skid
UC Davis men’s basketball coach Jim Les says the Aggies are where he hoped they’d be: competing for a Big West Conference championship.
Giants: Nunez set for regular role at 3B
After five years in predominantly a utility role off the bench, Eduardo Nunez was a regular in Minnesota and was named an All-Star for the first time. Nunez then took over at third for the Giants. Can he keep his job?
