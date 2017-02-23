Sports

February 23, 2017 11:05 PM

Sports Night: New-look Kings get a win

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Cauley-Stein has career night

Willie Cauley-Stein scores 29 points to lead the Kings to a 116-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the team’s first game without DeMarcus Cousins.

Fans have mixed emotions for first game without Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins’ departure has left the fan base divided. Some miss the big man. Some are ready to go in a new direction.

Cousins puts up big numbers – in loss

DeMarcus Cousins scores 27 points and grabs 14 rebounds in his Pelicans debut, but New Orleans is routed by Houston. To make matters worse, Omri Casspi breaks his right thumb.

Today’s video: Kings fans share their feelings about Cousins

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

49ers: GM says team has some good pieces

New general manager John Lynch knows he has plenty of work ahead in rebuilding the 49ers, but he also likes what he sees in the line play.

Lemar leads UCD men to victory

Brynton Lemar hits eight 3-pointers and scores 28 points as UC Davis tops visiting Cal State Northridge 96-85.

Hornets fall short

Northern Arizona avenges an early season loss by beating host Sacramento State 73-69.

Hamlin spoils Earnhardt’s bid

Denny Hamlin passes Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap and wins one of two qualifying races at Daytona. Chase Elliott wins the first race.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

View more video

Sports Videos