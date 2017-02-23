Sports Night: New-look Kings get a win

Kings: Cauley-Stein has career night
Willie Cauley-Stein scores 29 points to lead the Kings to a 116-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the team’s first game without DeMarcus Cousins.
Fans have mixed emotions for first game without Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins’ departure has left the fan base divided. Some miss the big man. Some are ready to go in a new direction.
Cousins puts up big numbers – in loss
DeMarcus Cousins scores 27 points and grabs 14 rebounds in his Pelicans debut, but New Orleans is routed by Houston. To make matters worse, Omri Casspi breaks his right thumb.
Today’s video: Kings fans share their feelings about Cousins
Kings results and upcoming games
