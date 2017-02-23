Sports

February 23, 2017 11:19 PM

Thursday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Feb. 23, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs. See today’s print edition for full schedule and results.

WEST CAMPUS 93, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 61

Central Catholic

19

14

10

18

61

West Campus

25

28

23

17

93

CC–Candelario 13, Heath 10, Kelly 11, Friedrich 27. WC–Jefferson 6, Rones 15, Sanchez 5, Adams 12, Xiong 1, Brown 6, Na. Johnson 13, Ni. Johnson 15, Colchico 4, Marques 14, Terrell 2.

MCCLATCHY 78, BROOKSIDE CHRISTIAN 47

Brookside Christian

17

8

13

9

47

McClatchy

24

17

25

12

78

BC–Henson 5, Stark 8, Weary 14, Lewis 5, Lockhard 13, Jones 2. MC–Turney 10, Clark 7, Beatty 4, Shimizu 6, Lowery 15, Waki 2, Hall 9, Donald 5, Cruz 20.

FOOTHILL 64, LATHROP 38

Lathrop

9

8

9

12

38

Foothill

16

14

22

12

64

L–Matela 1, Thornton 8, Brito 3, Bal 3, Phillips 2, M. Cotton 21. F–King 5, M. Jackson 4, Dempsey 11, B. Sanders 17, M. Sanders 27.

SACRAMENTO 61, ANTELOPE 31

Antelope

8

10

11

2

31

Sacramento

22

12

12

15

61

A–Hardy 3, Jordan 3, Sands 3, Goodwin 15, Hawkins 4, Spann 6. S–McMillan 5, B. Brown 8, Avent 8, Toler 3, Harris 2, Blount 17, Walters 5, Lawrence 13.

BOYS SOCCER

All games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs.

CENTRAL VALLEY 5, RIO AMERICANO 0

CV–Velasquez 2, Flores 2, Espinoza.

PONDEROSA 2, WOODCREEK 1

PACHECO 7, PLACER 0

P–Martinez 3, Rivera 2, Ortiz.

SIERRA 1, GALT 0

S–Aguilar.

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

Lassen at American River double-header

AMERICAN RIVER 7, LASSEN 2

Lassen

100

001

2

1

1

American River

140

110

7

8

0

Johnson and Jones. Gurbert and Barritt. Top Hitters: L–Torres 2x3, Rodriguez 2x3. AR–Gurbert 3x3, 1 RBI; Cryderman 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Barritt HR.

AMERICAN RIVER 6, LASSEN 2 (7)

Lassen

000

100

1

2

9

0

American River

010

050

0

6

7

1

Dela Cruz and Jones. Dosher and Logan. Top Hitters: L–Ford 2x4, Jones 3x4. AR–Barritt 2x3, Cryderman 2B, 2 RBIs.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

