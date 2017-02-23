Thursday’s High School & Community College Scoreboard for Feb. 23, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST CAMPUS 93, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 61
Central Catholic
19
14
10
18
—
61
West Campus
25
28
23
17
—
93
CC–Candelario 13, Heath 10, Kelly 11, Friedrich 27. WC–Jefferson 6, Rones 15, Sanchez 5, Adams 12, Xiong 1, Brown 6, Na. Johnson 13, Ni. Johnson 15, Colchico 4, Marques 14, Terrell 2.
MCCLATCHY 78, BROOKSIDE CHRISTIAN 47
Brookside Christian
17
8
13
9
—
47
McClatchy
24
17
25
12
—
78
BC–Henson 5, Stark 8, Weary 14, Lewis 5, Lockhard 13, Jones 2. MC–Turney 10, Clark 7, Beatty 4, Shimizu 6, Lowery 15, Waki 2, Hall 9, Donald 5, Cruz 20.
FOOTHILL 64, LATHROP 38
Lathrop
9
8
9
12
—
38
Foothill
16
14
22
12
—
64
L–Matela 1, Thornton 8, Brito 3, Bal 3, Phillips 2, M. Cotton 21. F–King 5, M. Jackson 4, Dempsey 11, B. Sanders 17, M. Sanders 27.
SACRAMENTO 61, ANTELOPE 31
Antelope
8
10
11
2
—
31
Sacramento
22
12
12
15
—
61
A–Hardy 3, Jordan 3, Sands 3, Goodwin 15, Hawkins 4, Spann 6. S–McMillan 5, B. Brown 8, Avent 8, Toler 3, Harris 2, Blount 17, Walters 5, Lawrence 13.
BOYS SOCCER
All games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs.
CENTRAL VALLEY 5, RIO AMERICANO 0
CV–Velasquez 2, Flores 2, Espinoza.
PONDEROSA 2, WOODCREEK 1
PACHECO 7, PLACER 0
P–Martinez 3, Rivera 2, Ortiz.
SIERRA 1, GALT 0
S–Aguilar.
COMMUNITY COLLEGES
SOFTBALL
Lassen at American River double-header
AMERICAN RIVER 7, LASSEN 2
Lassen
100
001
—
2
1
1
American River
140
110
—
7
8
0
Johnson and Jones. Gurbert and Barritt. Top Hitters: L–Torres 2x3, Rodriguez 2x3. AR–Gurbert 3x3, 1 RBI; Cryderman 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Barritt HR.
AMERICAN RIVER 6, LASSEN 2 (7)
Lassen
000
100
1
—
2
9
0
American River
010
050
0
—
6
7
1
Dela Cruz and Jones. Dosher and Logan. Top Hitters: L–Ford 2x4, Jones 3x4. AR–Barritt 2x3, Cryderman 2B, 2 RBIs.
