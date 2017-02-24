Sac State pitcher hurls first no-hitter in Hornets’ Division I history

Sacramento State pitcher Justin Dillon threw the Hornets’ first Division I no-hitter ever on Thursday night.
The El Dorado High grad’s no-hitter came in a 2-0 shutout win over Northern Kentucky at John Smith Field on the Sac State campus.
Dillon is on fire. The Placerville product allowed only one hit in seven innings against Washington State in his season debut on Feb. 18.
It was almost a perfect game. Dillon, a senior, struck out 13 batters and only allowed one walk.
“The main approach was always to just keep guys off base,” Dillon told The State Hornet. “When you’re not in the stretch, the game is much easier. However, when the seventh (inning) rolled around, I looked at the scoreboard and thought, ‘oh shoot, we’ve got something going on here.’ ”
In 2012, Dillon was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 39th round of the MLB Draft.
Amazing night! Dillon with the first no hitter in the Division 1 era. pic.twitter.com/b8p7ouNKC1— Hornet Baseball (@SacStBaseball) February 24, 2017
What a night! pic.twitter.com/TyYH86wyaS— Hornet Baseball (@SacStBaseball) February 24, 2017
