Ryan Palmer, Wesley Bryan share lead at Honda Classic

1:41 'One down 24 to go.' Willie Cauley-Stein is pushing Sacramento Kings toward playoffs Pause

2:30 New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

1:54 DeMarcus Cousins' time in Sacramento: 7 seasons, 6 coaches, not enough wins

0:36 Coach John Calipari on Devin Booker and DeMarcus Cousins

1:37 Kings GM Vlade Divac says Cousins trade materialized quickly

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says