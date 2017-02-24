Sports Night: Playoffs? Kings think so

Kings: Denver win emboldens team
With a stretch of home games against weak teams, the Kings could improve their chances of making the playoffs.
Divac won’t fire back at Cousins
Kings general manager Vlade Divac refutes some of the details but refuses to engage DeMarcus Cousins in a nasty public debate after the All-Star center called Divac and team principal owner Vivek Ranadive “cowards” for their handling of his trade to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Papagiannis continues development
For George Papagiannis, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, this season has been all about gaining experience – in a new country and a style of basketball much different from what he knew in Europe.
49ers: Team to sign DT Earl Mitchell
The 49ers found a big body to plug the center of their new defense on Friday when Earl Mitchell agreed to a four-year deal worth $16 million.
S.F. adds former Sac State WR
The 49ers signed former Sacramento State star wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.
