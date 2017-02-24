Sports

February 24, 2017 9:54 PM

Sports Night: Playoffs? Kings think so

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Denver win emboldens team

With a stretch of home games against weak teams, the Kings could improve their chances of making the playoffs.

Divac won’t fire back at Cousins

Kings general manager Vlade Divac refutes some of the details but refuses to engage DeMarcus Cousins in a nasty public debate after the All-Star center called Divac and team principal owner Vivek Ranadive “cowards” for their handling of his trade to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Papagiannis continues development

For George Papagiannis, the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, this season has been all about gaining experience – in a new country and a style of basketball much different from what he knew in Europe.

Today’s video: ‘One down 24 to go.’ Cauley-Stein talks playoff push

49ers: Team to sign DT Earl Mitchell

The 49ers found a big body to plug the center of their new defense on Friday when Earl Mitchell agreed to a four-year deal worth $16 million.

S.F. adds former Sac State WR

The 49ers signed former Sacramento State star wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a two-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Comments

 

