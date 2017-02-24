Friday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 24, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
All boys basketball games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs.
BURBANK 83, YUBA CITY 64
Yuba City
19
17
9
16
—
64
Burbank
24
15
22
22
—
83
YC–McAlister 17, Smith 8, Floyd 18, Deel 12, Traylor 2, Arnold 3, Stevens 2. B–Knox 9, Gray 6, Hardin 2, Davis 24, Bruner 27, Bailey 13.
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 79, BENICIA 59
Benicia
18
13
13
15
—
59
Capital Christian
19
27
22
11
—
79
B–Lockrem 12, Pugh 15, Judkins 2, Lee 2, Fuller 10, P. Koenen 4, Urias 6, Whitty 6, D. Koennen 2. CC–Alexander 17, T. Jones 14, Jeffery 13, Chappell 8, Munson 6, Siler 6, Burton 4, Leali 4, Barros 4.
WEST CAMPUS 70, FOOTHILL 52
Foothill
11
11
15
15
—
52
West Campus
8
16
16
30
—
70
F–Johnson 9, Morris 5, Thompson 5, Robertson 17, Hargrow 7, Tesesen 9. WC–Taylor 9, Alston 18, Gilmer 2, O’Neil 2, Dhaliwal 14, Karren 12, Pruitt 13.
BASEBALL
LIBERTY RANCH 12, VENTURE ACADEMY 2
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Inderkum def. McClatchy 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
BOYS SWIMMING
Twin River Invitational Meet
Center 57, Rio Linda 52, Grant 12, Highlands 11
200 Yard Medley Relay - Center 2:13:33; 200 Yard Freestyle - Rio Linda 2:33:90; 200 Yard IM - Rio Linda 2:53:90; 50 Yard Freestyle - Center 24:23; 100 Yard Butterfly - Rio Linda 1:10:17; 100 Yard Freestyle -(Grant) 1:02:37; 500 Yard Freestyle - Rio Linda 10:07:17; 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Center 1:54:49; 100 Yard Backstroke - Grant 1:17:61; 100 Yard Breaststroke - Center 1:10:20; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Rio Linda 6:41:70.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Twin River Invitational Meet
Rio Linda 76, Highlands 44, Center 39, Grant 4
200 Yard Medley Relay - Highlands 2:26:18; 200 Yard freestyle - Rio Linda 2:37:71; 200 Yard IM - Rio Linda 2:46:08; 50 Yard Freestyle - Rio Linda 33:99; 100 Yard Butterfly - Rio Linda 1:26:41; 100 Yard Freestyle - Center 1:09:14; 500 Yard Freestyle - Center 7:03:81; 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Highlands 2:07:77; 100 Yard Backstroke - Highlands 1:22:44; 100 Yard Breaststroke - Center 1:28:57; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Rio Linda 5:04:72.
