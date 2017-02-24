Sports

Friday's High School Scoreboard for Feb. 24, 2017

All boys basketball games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs.

BURBANK 83, YUBA CITY 64

Yuba City

19

17

9

16

64

Burbank

24

15

22

22

83

YC–McAlister 17, Smith 8, Floyd 18, Deel 12, Traylor 2, Arnold 3, Stevens 2. B–Knox 9, Gray 6, Hardin 2, Davis 24, Bruner 27, Bailey 13.

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 79, BENICIA 59

Benicia

18

13

13

15

59

Capital Christian

19

27

22

11

79

B–Lockrem 12, Pugh 15, Judkins 2, Lee 2, Fuller 10, P. Koenen 4, Urias 6, Whitty 6, D. Koennen 2. CC–Alexander 17, T. Jones 14, Jeffery 13, Chappell 8, Munson 6, Siler 6, Burton 4, Leali 4, Barros 4.

WEST CAMPUS 70, FOOTHILL 52

Foothill

11

11

15

15

52

West Campus

8

16

16

30

70

F–Johnson 9, Morris 5, Thompson 5, Robertson 17, Hargrow 7, Tesesen 9. WC–Taylor 9, Alston 18, Gilmer 2, O’Neil 2, Dhaliwal 14, Karren 12, Pruitt 13.

LIBERTY RANCH 12, VENTURE ACADEMY 2

Inderkum def. McClatchy 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

Twin River Invitational Meet

Center 57, Rio Linda 52, Grant 12, Highlands 11

200 Yard Medley Relay - Center 2:13:33; 200 Yard Freestyle - Rio Linda 2:33:90; 200 Yard IM - Rio Linda 2:53:90; 50 Yard Freestyle - Center 24:23; 100 Yard Butterfly - Rio Linda 1:10:17; 100 Yard Freestyle -(Grant) 1:02:37; 500 Yard Freestyle - Rio Linda 10:07:17; 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Center 1:54:49; 100 Yard Backstroke - Grant 1:17:61; 100 Yard Breaststroke - Center 1:10:20; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Rio Linda 6:41:70.

Twin River Invitational Meet

Rio Linda 76, Highlands 44, Center 39, Grant 4

200 Yard Medley Relay - Highlands 2:26:18; 200 Yard freestyle - Rio Linda 2:37:71; 200 Yard IM - Rio Linda 2:46:08; 50 Yard Freestyle - Rio Linda 33:99; 100 Yard Butterfly - Rio Linda 1:26:41; 100 Yard Freestyle - Center 1:09:14; 500 Yard Freestyle - Center 7:03:81; 200 Yard Freestyle Relay - Highlands 2:07:77; 100 Yard Backstroke - Highlands 1:22:44; 100 Yard Breaststroke - Center 1:28:57; 400 Yard Freestyle Relay - Rio Linda 5:04:72.

