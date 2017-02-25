Sports

February 25, 2017 3:42 PM

Kings’ week ahead

By Jason Jones

Monday vs. Timberwolves

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Minnesota has some of the league’s best young talent but is struggling.

Timberwolf to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Last meeting: DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Kings’ 109-105 victory Dec. 23 at Target Center.

Wednesday vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/radio: CSNCA, 1140

Skinny: Brooklyn owns the league’s worst record.

Net to watch: Brook Lopez leads the Nets with 20.7 points per game.

Last meeting: Cousins had 37 points and 11 rebounds and Rudy Gay added eight assists in the Kings’ 122-105 win Nov. 27 at Barclays Center.

