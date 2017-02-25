After all the deals, get ready for Cavs vs. Warriors again

The NBA trade deadline passed last Thursday and the favorites to meet in the NBA Finals remain the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Neither team made a deal in the hours before the deadline. Cleveland is expected to add Deron Williams, assuming he clears waivers.
With the Cavs and Warriors content not to shake up their rosters, the storyline to monitor was what teams did in pursuit of knocking them off their thrones atop their respective conferences.
Here’s what the top challengers did in each conference and whether it’ll matter in the playoffs (spoiler alert: it probably won’t).
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics: No moves by Boston with their collection of draft picks. Regardless of what happens in the postseason, the Celtics are poised to make a big splash with a trade in the offseason to make a strong run to knock off the Cavs in 2018. It also helps getting Avery Bradley back from injury.
Washington Wizards: One of the league’s hottest teams added Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough from Brooklyn for Andrew Nicholson, Marcus Thornton and 2017 protected first round draft pick. Washington’s weakness was its bench and the addition of Bogdanovic’s shooting is certainly a boost in a possible second-round matchup with Boston.
Toronto Raptors: Having already dealt for Serge Ibaka, the Raptors acquired P.J. Tucker from Phoenix for Jared Sullinger, second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2018 and cash considerations. Ibaka and Tucker make the Raptors better equipped to get physical against Cleveland, and perhaps even push a series to seven games.
Western Conference
San Antonio Spurs: Nothing changes with the Spurs. They’ll take their chances with Kawhi Leonard and the crew with Pau Gasol returning from a hand injury. The Spurs are the team in the West with the best chance of upending the Warriors.
Houston Rockets: Did the Rockets really need another scorer off the bench? Well they found one, picking up high-scoring guard Lou Williams from the Lakers for Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick. Williams poured in 27 points in his debut without a practice or shootaround. It doesn’t make Houston better defensively (adding Andrew Bogut would), but the Rockets might be the team most likely to score on par with the Warriors in a series.
Los Angeles Clippers: Like Boston, the Clippers biggest move will be improved health. Chris Paul has been cleared to return to action. They might not matter in the spring, as the Warriors have owned the Clippers, even with Paul in the lineup.
The This Can’t Be Life Award
Just how petty can Twitter beef be?
The latest installment is Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal against Warriors center JaVale McGee shows it’s not all funny for some.
The attacks have gotten personal as McGee has grown tired of being joke fodder for O’Neal, which has gone on for years during O’Neal’s “Shaqtin A Fool” segment on TNT that highlights the follies of NBA players.
O’Neal repeatedly referred to McGee as a “bum” of a player and saying he’d smack him and McGee firing back with insults.
Definitely not a good look.
The Keeping it Way Too Real Award
“It’s kind of a dark moment of uncertainty. That was the frustrating part. You want me to be your guy here, I thought I would have been in the loop a little more on that.”
Indiana forward Paul George in the Indianapolis Star following the NBA trade deadline passing. George was a hot name and quotes like that don’t quell any speculation George is headed to the Lakers in 2018 if he’s not traded before then.
