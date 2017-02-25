Sports

February 25, 2017 10:57 PM

Sports Night: Kings crash vs. Hornets

Bee Sports Staff

Kings: Team runs out of steam

The Kings go flat after an emotional win over Denver on Thursday. The offense can’t get it going, and Sacramento falls to Charlotte 99-85 on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Ailene Voisin: Divac answers the tough questions

Why tell ESPN you wouldn’t trade DeMarcus Cousins? Why trade him? Why waive Matt Barnes? Kings general manager Vlade Divac answers those questions and more in a Q&A with Ailene Voisin.

How do the Kings stack up?

See how the Kings rank among the 30 NBA teams in 13 statistics.

Crunching numbers

Check out the key numbers from Saturday’s loss.

Ranking the league

Staff writer Jason Jones ranks the NBA’s 30 teams.

Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter

The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

Kings results and upcoming games

NASCAR: Larson ready for breakout year

Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson has big expectations entering his fourth season.

Husky is now top dog

Washington’s Kelsey Plum scores 57 points and sets the NCAA Division I career scoring mark in the Huskies’ victory over Utah.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

View more video

Sports Videos