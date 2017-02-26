Antetokounmpo scores 28, Bucks beat Suns 100-96

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade Pause

4:54 Kings GM Divac says Kings fans 'deserve better' while discussing Cousins trade

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

3:04 DeMarcus Cousins talks to media before finding out he'd been traded to New Orleans

0:59 Omri Casspi: 'I just didn't believe it was going to happen'

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam