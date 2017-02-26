Sports Night: Kurt Busch steals Daytona

Kurt Busch steals monster victory by winning Daytona 500
Kurt Busch uses a last-lap pass to win the crash-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday in the opening race of Monster Energy’s new role as title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series.
Kyle Larson’s fantastic Daytona 500 run fumes out at the end
The Elk Grove native leads the field entering the final lap but runs out of gas before reaching the finish line. Social media weigh in.
Kings struggle to score fast-break points
Entering Sunday, the Kings were 26th in the NBA in fast-break points. Improving that mark will be difficult because opponents realize the Kings will try to run as much as possible while adjusting their halfcourt offense minus DeMarcus Cousins.
Game plan: Kings vs. Timberwolves
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today’s video: Kings fan split on losing Cousins
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers: ‘Family-type environment’ helped bring Mitchell to team
The 49ers’ Houston connection helps sway free-agent defensive lineman Earl Mitchell to sign with San Francisco instead of the three other teams that heavily pursued him last week.
Giants: Moore satisfied with first outing of spring
Matt Moore strikes out three in 1 1/3 innings in the Giants’ 9-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in Goodyear, Ariz. The left-hander allows a hit and a run and walks two in the first Cactus League appearance of his career.
A’s: Gossett turns in nice start but Oakland loses
Daniel Gossett starts and throws two scoreless innings Sunday, but the A’s lose 5-3 to the Los Angeles Angels in Mesa, Ariz.
PGA: Fowler escapes trouble to win Honda Classic
Staked to a four-shot lead, Rickie Fowler hits a putt into a sprinkler hole and a tee shot into the water. But when his lead was cut to one shot, Fowler answers with two big birdie putts to regain control and finish off a four-shot victory in the Honda Classic.
