Sports Night: Kurt Busch steals Daytona

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade Pause

2:57 Kings look to a future without Cousins

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

4:27 Repair work continues in Bridal Veil Falls area on Highway 50

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic