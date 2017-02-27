Sports

February 27, 2017

Sports Night: Can Cauley-Stein step up?

Kings: Second-year center Cauley-Stein seeks consistency

The Kings don’t need center Willie Cauley-Stein to lead them in scoring every night, but they need him to make an impact. That includes points along with rebounds, defense and doing all the things that might not show up in the box score, such as boxing out and challenging shots.

Kings have no answer for Towns, Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns has game highs of 29 points and 17 rebounds as Minnesota hands the Kings their second consecutive loss.

49ers: They shouldn’t use No. 2 draft pick on a QB, expert says

Mike Mayock, an analyst for the NFL Network, says this year’s draft lacks quarterbacks who can contribute immediately. For that reason, he doesn’t rank a passer “anywhere near the top 10.”

Hometown report: Removal of longtime prep football coaches a troubling trend

Weeks after longtime Casa Roble High School football coach Norm Ryan was fired, Chris Nixon of Elk Grove is forced out because of the construction of a shed next to the football field. Coaches sign at-will, one-year contracts, making change easy.

Prep notes: Rematches highlight section girls basketball semifinals

Rematches are the theme in the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball playoffs. Also, upsets and fast-rising basketball programs, wrestling updates and a new Christian Brothers football coach.

