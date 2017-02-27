Sports Night: Can Cauley-Stein step up?

Kings: Second-year center Cauley-Stein seeks consistency
The Kings don’t need center Willie Cauley-Stein to lead them in scoring every night, but they need him to make an impact. That includes points along with rebounds, defense and doing all the things that might not show up in the box score, such as boxing out and challenging shots.
Kings have no answer for Towns, Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns has game highs of 29 points and 17 rebounds as Minnesota hands the Kings their second consecutive loss.
