February 28, 2017 10:09 PM

Sports Night: Will 49ers ‘like that’ QB?

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: Redskins’ Cousins not against being a 49er

The Redskins designate Kirk Cousins as their franchise player, but that doesn’t mean the 49ers are out of the picture for the quarterback.

Kings: Defense still transitioning

With DeMarcus Cousins gone, team defense has become an even greater priority for the Kings. Some of those shortcomings were exposed in Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Today’s video: Kings need to play flawless defense

Golf beat: Teal Bend to host Player$ tour

Competitors from scratch to 28-handicappers are welcome on Player$ Golf Tour. Cheaters are not. The regional minitour comes to Teal Bend on Sunday.

Prep notes: Fiery Burbank coach takes pride in his ‘Lindsey Guys’

The Burbank Titans are in a Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball semifinal for the first time in 19 years, thanks to relentless coach Lindsey Ferrell. Pride is a big part of being a Titan, players and coaches say.

High school basketball: McClatchy girls top Oak Ridge

Courtesy Clark and Sara Shimizu keyed a defensive charge to help McClatchy High School beat Oak Ridge 62-54 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinals Tuesday night at Pacific.

