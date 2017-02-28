Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 28, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
All high school basketball games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs. See Wednesday’s print edition for full schedule and results.
SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 76, BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 33
Big Valley Christian
15
5
10
3
—
33
Sacramento Adventist
28
23
14
11
—
76
BV–Kendrick 11, Cano 6, Padilla 7, Wampler 4, Puscizna 3, Thompson 2. SA–C. Jones 34, S. Jones 4, Trull 15, J. Collins 9, B. Collins 10, O’Connor 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
McCLATCHY 62, OAK RIDGE 54
Oak Ridge
8
10
22
14
—
54
McClatchy
17
20
13
12
—
62
OR–Dutton 2, Perry 7, Crozier 2, Gross 6, Harris 12, Velapp 6, Olson 15, Martin 3, Ingram 1. M–Turney 9, Clark 6, Shimizu 9, Lowery 6, Hall 20, Donald 2, Cruz 10.
WEST CAMPUS 74, UNION MINE 45
Union Mine
6
9
13
17
—
45
West Campus
25
16
21
12
—
74
UM–Ball 2, Whited 4, Shinn 7, Gioia 2, C. Zaragoza 6, Staggers 2, McDonald 4, M. Zaragoza 18. WC–Jefferson 7, Rones 13, Adams 17, Xiong 3, Brown 5, Na. Johnson 6, Ni. Johnson 15, Edinburgh 5, Marques 3.
SOFTBALL
McCLATCHY 11, DEL CAMPO 0 (4)
McClatchy
000
0
—
0
0
0
Del Campo
041
6
—
11
10
2
Vittlent and Bernal; Luckie and Larsen, Rond (5). Top Hitters: DC–Larsen 2x3, Robinson 2x3, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI; Owen 2x3, HR, 3 RBIs; Robello HR.
SHELDON 5, COSUMNES OAKS 3
Consumnes Oaks
000
300
0
3
Sheldon
410
000
0
5
Pestana and Garcia; Moreno and Miles. Top Hitters: CO–Garcia 2B. S–Moreno HR, 3 RBI; Brown 2x3, 2B; Porto 2x3, 2B.
BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 12, BEN HOLT 4
Ben Holt
012
001
—
4
5
2
Bradshaw Christian
303
402
—
12
17
2
Johnson and Estrada. Gums and Pfeiffer. Top Hitters: BC–Fietes 4x4 2 2B; Grubbs 2x4; Gums 4x4 2B; Restuccia 2x4; Spencer 2x4, 2B.
BOYS GOLF
RIVER VALLEY 218, LINCOLN 250
9 holes at Lincoln Hills, par 36
Low scorers: Bell, RV, 35; Davis, RV, 38; Easter, L, 42; Allen, L, 43.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Elk Grove def. McClatchy 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
