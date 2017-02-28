Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 28, 2017

3:32 Rising MMA star Devin Johnson sidelined by devastating spinal cord injury Pause

0:34 Sacramento Beer Week is so big, it needs ten days

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:58 Early morning fire destroys part of Rocklin home

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday