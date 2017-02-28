Sports

February 28, 2017 10:53 PM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 28, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

All high school basketball games are part of the 2017 Sac-Joaquin Playoffs. See Wednesday’s print edition for full schedule and results.

SACRAMENTO ADVENTIST 76, BIG VALLEY CHRISTIAN 33

Big Valley Christian

15

5

10

3

33

Sacramento Adventist

28

23

14

11

76

BV–Kendrick 11, Cano 6, Padilla 7, Wampler 4, Puscizna 3, Thompson 2. SA–C. Jones 34, S. Jones 4, Trull 15, J. Collins 9, B. Collins 10, O’Connor 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

McCLATCHY 62, OAK RIDGE 54

Oak Ridge

8

10

22

14

54

McClatchy

17

20

13

12

62

OR–Dutton 2, Perry 7, Crozier 2, Gross 6, Harris 12, Velapp 6, Olson 15, Martin 3, Ingram 1. M–Turney 9, Clark 6, Shimizu 9, Lowery 6, Hall 20, Donald 2, Cruz 10.

WEST CAMPUS 74, UNION MINE 45

Union Mine

6

9

13

17

45

West Campus

25

16

21

12

74

UM–Ball 2, Whited 4, Shinn 7, Gioia 2, C. Zaragoza 6, Staggers 2, McDonald 4, M. Zaragoza 18. WC–Jefferson 7, Rones 13, Adams 17, Xiong 3, Brown 5, Na. Johnson 6, Ni. Johnson 15, Edinburgh 5, Marques 3.

SOFTBALL

McCLATCHY 11, DEL CAMPO 0 (4)

McClatchy

000

0

0

0

0

Del Campo

041

6

11

10

2

Vittlent and Bernal; Luckie and Larsen, Rond (5). Top Hitters: DC–Larsen 2x3, Robinson 2x3, 2B, 3B, 1 RBI; Owen 2x3, HR, 3 RBIs; Robello HR.

SHELDON 5, COSUMNES OAKS 3

Consumnes Oaks

000

300

0

3

Sheldon

410

000

0

5

Pestana and Garcia; Moreno and Miles. Top Hitters: CO–Garcia 2B. S–Moreno HR, 3 RBI; Brown 2x3, 2B; Porto 2x3, 2B.

BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 12, BEN HOLT 4

Ben Holt

012

001

4

5

2

Bradshaw Christian

303

402

12

17

2

Johnson and Estrada. Gums and Pfeiffer. Top Hitters: BC–Fietes 4x4 2 2B; Grubbs 2x4; Gums 4x4 2B; Restuccia 2x4; Spencer 2x4, 2B.

BOYS GOLF

RIVER VALLEY 218, LINCOLN 250

9 holes at Lincoln Hills, par 36

Low scorers: Bell, RV, 35; Davis, RV, 38; Easter, L, 42; Allen, L, 43.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Elk Grove def. McClatchy 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

