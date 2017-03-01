Man killed by deputy was on dual paths

The man fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in northern Wisconsin had been in trouble with the law, but was also the commencement speaker last spring at the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County where he was heavily involved in student activities.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Shawn Igers, of Wausau, was fatally shot by a deputy who returned Igers' gunfire Monday night in Corning.
USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://wdhne.ws/2med8oi ) reports Igers had been convicted of crimes dating back to 1994, including disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and forgery. He was free on bond on burglary and theft charges at the time he was killed.
University spokesman Brian Becker says Igers was well-liked and an active and engaged student. He was editor of the student newspaper, helped establish a study center, served in student government and received scholarships and awards.
Comments