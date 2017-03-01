Sports Night: 49ers see clean slate at QB

49ers: Shanahan says ‘no attachment’ to Kap
Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his 49ers contract, perhaps Thursday. That would put him in a position to be a free agent for the first time when the new NFL year begins March 9. It also would leave coach Kyle Shanahan with no quarterbacks signed for the 2017 season.
Falcons coach doesn’t blame Shanahan
Falcons coach Dan Quinn says he doesn’t blame new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, then Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, for his aggressive play calling in Super Bowl LI against New England.
Sac-Joaquin Section basketball: Sheldon roars into final
The top-seeded Sheldon Huskies roll the West Wolfpack 81-59 in Division I to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section finals for the sixth time this decade where they will face Woodcreek, which beat St. Mary’s 69-57. In D-II, Whitney tops Del Oro 60-52 and Burbank falls to Beyer in double overtime, 63-56
Kings: Nets snap 16-game losing streak
Center Brook Lopez leads Brooklyn with 24 points as the Nets end their 16-game losing streak with a 109-100 win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Release by Kings stings Barnes
When the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans for three players, someone had to go, and Matt Barnes figured it might be him. Now, he’s back with the Warriors.
Today’s video: Kings coach Dave Joerger updates team’s progress
