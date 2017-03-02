Sports Night: 49ers are going shopping

49ers: GM says they will use free agency to plug holes
John Lynch says the 49ers will be aggressive on the free-agent market.
Kaepernick to stand for anthem
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick plans to stand for the national anthem next season. The timing is interesting – he stands to become a free agent next week.
Sacramento State knocks off North Dakota
Sacramento State hits the road and tops the best team in the Big Sky Conference, North Dakota.
Preps: Ready for Vista del Lago-Capital Christian, Part II?
Vista del Lago topped Capital Christian with a halfcourt buzzer-beater in last year’s playoffs. The two are ready to tipoff again on Saturday.
Warriors fall without Durant
Golden State comes up short in Chicago in its first game since Kevin Durant injured a knee.
