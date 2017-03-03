Sports Night: Whitney wins first section title

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs: Whitney wins first title
Embracing a family feel and sharing the ball with the intent to defend with purpose, Whitney High School wins its first Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship by toppling Beyer of Modesto.
Sac-Joaquin Section roundup: Vanden girls beat Sac for title
Vanden High School has fresher legs, if just barely, down the stretch, and the Sacramento Dragons sputter when they can’t afford to. Vanden prevails 56-47 to repeat as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II girls champion at Pacific as one of the hottest teams in the state.
Up and down day for West Campus
The West Campus High School girls basketball team wins its first Sac-Joaquin Section championship after three near-misses in recent years. The West Campus boys lose to Central Catholic of Modesto in the final for the second successive season, each a crusher.
49ers: Kizer wows in interview
Former Notre Dame standout DeShone Kizer is considered one of the top three quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL draft, and he likely expanded on the radar of 49ers fans this week when San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Kizer “blew the doors off” his Wednesday interview with the team.
Kaepernick no longer a 49er after opting out
Colin Kaepernick opts out of his contract, leaving the 49ers with no quarterbacks signed for the 2017 season and with even more salary cap money to make roster moves this offseason.
Today’s video: DeShone Kizer at NFL combine
Voisin: Lemar’s competitive edge key to UC Davis success
UC Davis senior men’s basketball player Brynton Lemar sways to his own rhythm – sometimes to his Jamaican father’s beloved Bob Marley – and somehow manages to be a company man. He scores, defends, assists, makes crucial plays and makes his teammates better.
Hometown report: Sac State narrows AD field
Sacramento State has narrowed its field of candidates for athletic director to four, with the eventual hire – possibly being announced next week – taking on the task of awakening a sleeping giant of a sports program and making it relevant in the community and competitive on the field and in the arena.
Local college notes: UCD women can win Big West title
The UC Davis Aggies (22-6, 13-2) have their best conference record since entering the Big West in the 2007-08 season. Thursday’s 61-59 victory at UC Riverside was UCD’s ninth consecutive victory, the program’s longest winning streak in Division I.
