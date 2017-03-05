Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, considered one of the top three passers in the upcoming NFL draft, impressed 49ers general manager John Lynch. Kizer thinks his awful 2016 season gave him a better understanding of, and appreciation for, the winning years that preceded it.
Four Sacramento-area football players are among the 330 invitees to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. The combine is a weeklong showcase running through March 6, 2017, where the nation’s top college football athletes eligible for the NFL draft are evaluated by teams in a series of physical and mental tests.
It starts with playing bad defense, but Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison says the team's transition after trading All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has been fraught with a variety of physical and mental mistakes. The latest collection of failings led to the Kings' loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Golden 1 Center.
University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky discusses the Tar Heels' 25-23 loss against Stanford in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. He addresses his performance, the constant talk of the NFL draft and his turnovers in the bowl game.
Kyle Shanahan spoke at the NFL combine on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Colin Kaepernick is expected to opt out of his 49ers contract, perhaps Thursday. That would put him in a position to be a free agent for the first time when the new NFL year begins March 9. It also would leave coach Kyle Shanahan with no quarterbacks signed for the 2017 season.
After flows were halted Monday from Oroville Dam's fractured spillway, it severely reduced the levels on the Feather River downstream, stranding thousands of fish. State fish biologists are going to work through at least Saturday rescuing them.
Center Willie Cauley-Stein, who moved into the Sacramento Kings' starting lineup after All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was traded to New Orleans, says he is happy with his expanded role and a chance to contribute more on offense, but team defense - "flawless ... or next to flawless" - will determine how much success the team experiences.