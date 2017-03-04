Sports Night: Woodcreek edges Sheldon for title

Will there be a Woodcreek-Sheldon rematch in NorCal Open?
Jordan Brown, Woodcreek’s unflappable 6-foot-11 national recruit, calmly makes two free throws with 0.1 seconds left, in between timeouts to ice him, and the second-seeded Timberwolves nip the No. 1 Sheldon Huskies 69-68 in a dramatic Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game.
Capital Christian boys win D-II title
Zach Chappell scores 31 points, Kendall Munson has 15 and Austin Alexander muscles inside for 11 points and 14 rebounds to propel second-seeded Capital Christian past upstart Vista del Lago 74-62 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III boys basketball championship at Pacific.
St. Mary’s rolls on, defeats McClatchy
St. Mary’s uses its trademark pressure defense, 3-point shooting and fast-break attack to pull away from McClatchy 73-57 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section D-I girls basketball title at Pacific.
Roundup: Christian Brothers beats odds for D-III girls championship
Christian Brothers, which began this season 1-10, beats Patterson 62-49 for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls basketball championship. In other finals, Vanden tops Sacramento 56-47 in D-II girls; Argonaut beats Capital Christian 70-60 in D-V girls; Valley Christian defeats Victory Christian 56-40 in D-VI girls; and Sacramento Adventist edges Sacramento Waldorf 41-40 in D-VI boys.
Today’s video: Small-school Adventist makes it big with title
Notes: Whitney star enjoys 2-sport success
The multisport athlete has become more of a rarity over the years, but Justin Kraft serves as an example that playing in two sports pays off for Whitney High School. Also, NorCal seedings and venue approval ratings.
Kings: Gerould to call 2,500th game
Gary Gerould, who has broadcast Kings games since the team moved to Sacramento in 1985, will call his 2,500th game Sunday against Utah. The “G-Man,” as he is affectionately known, says he hopes to continue calling games “for a long time.”
Voisin: Musselman reinvents himself
Eric Musselman, who directed the Kings to a 33-49 record in 2006-07 before being fired, reinvented himself as a college coach and has revived Nevada’s men’s basketball program.
Kings results and upcoming games
49ers notes: No. 2 a vexing draft position
Step one in crafting a mock draft is easy: Pass rusher Myles Garrett from Texas A&M widely is considered the most gifted player available, and the Browns, picking first overall, need an edge rusher. It’s at pick No. 2 and the 49ers where things get tricky.
Local college basketball: UC Davis women win Big West
For the second time in their Division I history, the UC Davis women win the Big West Conference regular-season title.
