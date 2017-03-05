Sports Night: Area teams top NorCal field

Prep basketball: Woodcreek and Sheldon flip-flop seeds for NorCals
For the NorCal Open Division boys basketball tournament, Woodcreek is the top seed and Sheldon is second, flip-flopping the seeds the schools carried into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I event. Woodcreek beat Sheldon in the section final. Also in the field locally is No. 8 Capital Christian.
Kings blow 16-point lead, fall to Jazz in overtime
Rudy Gobert tips in George Hill’s airball at the overtime buzzer to give the Utah Jazz a 110-109 victory over the Kings. If not for Gobert’s heroics, center Willie Cauley-Stein would have been the Kings’ player of the game for his late-game defense and two key free throws.
49ers: Clock ticking on possible trade for QB Cousins
Time is running short if the 49ers want to trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. That’s because other free agents, especially wide receivers, are waiting to see what the 49ers do at the position.
NASCAR: Keselowski steals Atlanta win after Harvick caught speeding
Kevin Harvick ruins a dominating performance by going too fast on pit road, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Social media speak out on Larson’s second-place finish at Atlanta
Elk Grove native Kyle Larson loses the lead with six laps to go and settles for second place in Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race at Atlanta. Here’s how social media reacted.
College basketball: No. 10 Stanford women beat No. 6 Oregon State to win Pac-12
Alanna Smith scores 18 points and No. 10 Stanford overcomes an early 13-point deficit to beat No. 6 Oregon State 48-43 and win the Pac-12 Tournament championship.
Sharks: Parise scores in return to lead Wild to victory
Zach Parise returns after battling the mumps and scores to help the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Sharks, snapping San Jose’s eight-game point streak.
Golf: Johnson wins in Mexico in debut as world’s No. 1 player
In his first start since a victory at Riviera made him No. 1 in the world, Dustin Johnson captures his fourth World Golf Championships title Sunday with a one-shot victory in the Mexico Championship.
