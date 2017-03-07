Kings Daily: Losing streak stretches to five

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.
Kings: Despite loss, playoffs still a goal
The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss Monday night in Denver. Even though they trail the Nuggets by four games for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth, the Kings remain focused on reaching the postseason.
Video: Joerger discusses loss to Jazz
Scouting the opponent: Leonard, Spurs top Harden-led Rockets
Kawhi Leonard scores 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter as the San Antonio Spurs defeat the visiting Houston Rockets 112-110. The Kings visit San Antonio on Wednesday.
Recap: Chandler has career night vs. Kings
Wilson Chandler scores a career-best 36 points in Denver’s win over Sacramento.
Crunching the numbers: Behind the box score
Breaking down the statistics of the Kings’ loss to the Nuggets.
NBA rankings roundup: Kings fall to 26th
Three losses last week send the Kings into free-fall in six national rankings.
