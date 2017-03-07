Sports

March 7, 2017 6:00 AM

Kings Daily: Losing streak stretches to five

Welcome to the Kings Daily newsletter, where you can find the best of The Sacramento Bee’s coverage and more on the latest story lines surrounding your team. Click here and sign up for KINGS NEWS to have it emailed to your inbox every morning.

Kings: Despite loss, playoffs still a goal

The Kings suffered their fifth consecutive loss Monday night in Denver. Even though they trail the Nuggets by four games for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth, the Kings remain focused on reaching the postseason.

Video: Joerger discusses loss to Jazz

Scouting the opponent: Leonard, Spurs top Harden-led Rockets

Kawhi Leonard scores 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter as the San Antonio Spurs defeat the visiting Houston Rockets 112-110. The Kings visit San Antonio on Wednesday.

Recap: Chandler has career night vs. Kings

Wilson Chandler scores a career-best 36 points in Denver’s win over Sacramento.

Crunching the numbers: Behind the box score

Breaking down the statistics of the Kings’ loss to the Nuggets.

NBA rankings roundup: Kings fall to 26th

Three losses last week send the Kings into free-fall in six national rankings.

View a box score

View a gallery

 
Sign up
Get a morning update of Sacramento Kings news, plus Kings breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

'Everybody's on the same page. We're trying to win.' Willie Cauley-Stein after Kings 110-109 loss to Utah Jazz

View more video

Sports Videos