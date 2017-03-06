Sports Night: Kings still eye playoffs

Kings: Loss mount, but hope remains
The Kings beat Denver in their first game after the All-Star break but have dropped five in a row since then, including Monday’s 108-96 loss to the Nuggets. Adversity aside, the Kings are not shelving their playoff hopes.
Today’s video: Coach Joerger discusses wrenching Jazz loss
49ers: WR Torrey Smith to be released
Torrey Smith, 28, had the two worst years of his career with the 49ers, who are releasing the wide receiver after signing him to a five-year contract in 2015. Last season, he caught just 20 passes for 267 yards and missed the final four games because of a concussion.
Raiders: New financing partner for Vegas stadium emerges
The Oakland Raiders told the NFL they have found a new partner to finance their proposed stadium in Las Vegas.
Ram charged with domestic violence in Sacramento
Ethan Westbrooks, a defensive tackle with the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested Sunday night in Sacramento after he was accused of domestic violence, according to Sacramento police. Westbrooks, 26, played at Franklin High School in Elk Grove and at Sacramento City College.
College basketball: UCD women’s coach earns Big West honor
Jennifer Gross, who guided the UC Davis women to a 14-2 Big West Conference record and the program’s second Big West regular-season title, was named the conference’s Coach of the Year. Aggies sophomore forward Morgan Bertsch and junior forward Pele Gianotti made the All-Big West first team.
Hometown report: Penn State baseball coach returns to roots
Rob Cooper grew up in Sacramento and embraced coaches who helped him grow after the sudden death of his father. Cooper, in his fourth season as Penn State’s baseball coach, leads the Nittany Lions in games at UC Davis and Sacramento State this week.
Prep notes: Unsung players deliver for Woodcreek, Sheldon boys
Woodcreek and Sheldon, the top-ranked teams in the boys Open Division of the Northern California basketball tournament, get contributions from across the board. Also, a recap of the Sac-Joaquin Section boys and girls soccer championships and the first baseball and softball rankings of the spring.
