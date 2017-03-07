Kayte Christensen, from player to broadcaster

Kayte Christensen interviews Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and teammate Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) after their NBA basketball victory over the Denver Nuggets, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
Kayte Christensen talks during CSNCA’s pregame show for the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz, March 5, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
Kayte Christensen looks on during an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
Kayte Christensen watches Kings coach David Joerger during a timeout at an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hector Amezcua
Former WNBA player Kayte Christensen teaches basketball to a girl during clinics for young basketball players in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, June 17, 2011.
Ariana Cubillos
The Associated Press
Chicago Sky forward Kayte Christensen, right, shoots next to Phoenix Mercury guard Cappie Pondexter, left, during a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 7, 2007, in Phoenix.
Rick Scuteri
The Associated Press
The Chicago Sky’s Kayte Christensen, left, vies for a rebound with Shyra Ely of the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 26, 2007, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
The Chicago Sky’s Kayte Christensen (20) drives to the basket as the Washington Mystics’ DeLisha Milton-Jones defends during a WNBA basketball game, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2007 in Washington.
Linda Spillers
The Associated Press
The Houston Comets’ Kayte Christensen, right, defends the Detroit Shock’s Cheryl Ford (35) during a WNBA preseason basketball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2006, in Houston.
Jessica Kourkounis
The Associated Press
The Phoenix Mercury’s Kayte Christensen, left, drives on Los Angeles Sparks center Lisa Leslie (9) during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, June 18, 2004, in Phoenix.
Roy Dabner
The Associated Press
The Phoenix Mercury’s Kayte Christensen, left, and Seattle Storm’s Kamila Vodichkova, center, and Lauren Jackson reach for a loose ball during a WNBA preseason basketball game, Sunday, May 16, 2004, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
The Associated Press
Phoenix Mercury forward Kayte Christensen, right, grabs a loose ball away from Seattle Storm center Janell Burse, left, during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 28, 2004, in Phoenix.
Paul Connors
The Associated Press
Penn State’s Lisa Shepherd (20) steals the ball from UC Santa Barbara’s Kayte Christensen, right, during an NCAA women’s college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec.19, 2000, in State College, Pa.
Pat Little
The Associated Press
Southwest Missouri forward Roshonda Reed, right, slips past UC Santa Barbara forward Kayte Christensen during an NCAA women’s college basketball game, Friday, March 12, 1999 in Fort Collins, Colo.
John Sleezer
Kansas City (Mo.) Star