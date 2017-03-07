Sports Night: Capital Christian coach bows out

High school basketball: Devon Jones’ resigns days before NorCal opener
Citing health concerns, a need to be home with his growing family and the demands as CEO of an electrical contracting firm, Devon Jones resigns as Capital Christian High School’s boys basketball coach. On Friday, the Cougars face Woodcreek in a CIF Northern California Open Division first-round playoff game.
Kings: Kayte Christensen featured in ‘Tomboy’ documentary
Kings broadcaster Kayte Christensen played in the WNBA and in college, and lends her voice to a documentary about the challenges faced by girls who choose to pursue athletics.
49ers: Veteran safety Bethea released
Already at skeleton-crew levels, the 49ers did even more roster reducing, releasing veteran safety Antoine Bethea.
Ex-49er Jarryd Hayne’s return to rugby far from smooth
Former 49ers running back/returner Jarryd Hayne left the NFL to return to his first love, rugby. But the Hayne Plane is finding turbulence Down Under as he tries to resurrect his career.
Golf beat: Green punching a tough call for course operators
An increasing number of Sacramento golf course superintendents are being asked to aerify their greens just once a year and find ways to maintain agronomic health that doesn’t drive away business.
Sac State: Hornets top Idaho State in Big Sky tournament
Sacramento State rides a big second half to a 91-76 win over Idaho State in the first round of the Big Sky Conference men’s tournament in Reno. The seventh-seeded Hornets advance to the quarterfinals, where they will meet second-seeded Eastern Washington on Thursday.
