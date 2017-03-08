Sports Night: Kings blow 28-point lead

Kings fail to hold 28-point lead against undermanned Spurs
The Kings lose their sixth consecutive game as the San Antonio Spurs, who rest stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, rally from 28 points down for their ninth consecutive win, 114-104.
Attorney refutes reports of warrant for Lawson’s arrest
Ty Lawson’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, says reports of an arrest warrant in Denver for the Kings guard are “incorrect.” Lawson plays 24 minutes Wednesday for the Kings, who squandered a 28-point lead in a 114-104 loss to the Spurs in San Antonio.
49ers: Shanahan hits reset button on team’s offense
According to national reports, the 49ers on Wednesday agree to a two-year contract with quarterback Brian Hoyer and find him two pass catchers, Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin.
Today’s video: NFL analysts buzz over 49ers
Prep basketball: Burbank, Del Oro section semifinalists in NorCal openers
Burbank routs Tamalpais, and Del Oro surprises Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland in Division II boys play in the CIF Northern California Regional basketball playoffs.
High school football: Nixon moved by support as he seeks to regain Elk Grove coaching job
After feeling forced out as Elk Grove High School’s football coach last month over the construction of a football team building, Chris Nixon rescinds his resignation and is touched by a flood of regional support at the Elk Grove Unified School District office.
College basketball: Sacramento State looks to carry momentum beyond Big Sky quarterfinals
Winners of three of their past four games, the Sacramento State men (13-17) reach the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals by beating Idaho State 91-76 Tuesday at Reno Events Center. On Thursday, the Hornets face Eastern Washington (21-10).
