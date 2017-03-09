Sports

Sports Night: 49ers add 8 in free agency

Bee Sports Staff

49ers: How do the new pieces fit?

Staff writer Matt Barrows breaks down the 49ers’ signings on the first day of free agency.

49ers: Is Matt Barkley next?

The 49ers signed former Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer on Thursday. His former Bears teammate, quarterback Matt Barkley, could be next.

49ers: Take a look at the new guys

Check out a photo gallery of the newest 49ers.

Today’s video: A look at the 49ers’ starting quarterbacks, from Montana to Kaepernick

Kings: Recovering Rudy Gay ready to work hard

Rudy Gay, recovering from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, says he’s ready to “get back on my grind, do what I used to do.”

Ailene Voisin: They make quite a team

UC Davis women’s head coach Jennifer Gross and assistant coach Joe Teramoto aren’t just a team on the court. They are also married, and they have the Aggies rolling on the court.

Prep basketball: Woodcreek boys are rolling

Woodcreek brings a 16-game winning streak into its regional opener against Capital Christian.

College basketball: Aggies on to semis

Brynton Lemar scores 18 points to help lead UC Davis past Cal Poly in the Big West Conference tournament.

College basketball: Sac State men’s season over

Eastern Washington hammers Sacramento State 89-70 in the Big Sky Conference tournament.

Soccer: Papa Murphy’s Park

National pizza chain Papa Murphy’s is the new title sponsor of Republic FC’s Cal Expo field.

