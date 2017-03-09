Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 9, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
PLEASANT GROVE 4, RODRIGUEZ 1 (5)
Rodriguez
001
00
—
1
3
0
Pleasant Grove
012
10
—
4
4
0
Riddle, Massa (5) and Certeza; Corey (5) and Innerarity. Top Hitters: R–Chester 3B; Miller 2B. PG–McCormack 3B; Corey 3B; Immoos 2x2, 2B.
BOYS GOLF
WHITNEY 207, DEL CAMPO 235
9 holes at Catta Verdera, par 35
Low scorers: Kvick, DC, 33; Sommerhauser, W, 38.
PONDEROSA 214, BELLA VISTA 243
9 holes at Cameron Park Country Club, par 36
Low scorers: Fowler, P, 35; Murphy, P, 44; Bennet, BV, 44.
WOODCREEEK 212, FOLSOM 215
9 holes at Morgan Creek, Par 36
Low scorers: Knight, WC, 39; Cervantes, WC, 41; Woods, F, 42; Young, F, 42.
BOYS TENNIS
FRANKLIN 8, MONTEREY TRAIL 1
#1 Singles: Ly, MT, def. Grabel, F, 6-2, 6-2
#1 Doubles: Truong/Dal, MT, def. One/Nugyen, F, 6-4, 6-0
COED TENNIS
ROSEMONT 5, CORDOVA 4
#1 Boys Singles: Langmaack, C, def. Gerrett, R, 6-0, 6-0
#1 Girls Singles: Zhang, R, def. Nersisyan, C, 6-2, 6-1
#1 Boys Doubles: Fetch/Haboyan, C, def. Mao/Mauricio, R, 6-4, 6-2
# Girls Doubles: Thai/Bloung, R, def. La/Wilson, C, 6-3, 6-2
Mixed Doubles: Le/Kim, R, def. Horhannisyan/Coffey, C, 6-1, 7-5.
