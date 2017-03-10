Sports Night: Woodcreek edges Capital Christian

NorCal basketball: Roberts keys Woodcreek win over Capital Christian
Tyrell Roberts scores 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to key top-seeded Woodcreek High School’s 68-66 triumph over No. 8 Capital Christian in a CIF Northern California Open Division Regional opener that was every bit as frantic and fun as expected.
Hometown report: Remembering Mira Loma coach Gerry Kundert
Gerry Kundert, who died last month, ushered in the wing-T football era to Sacramento in the 1960s. The beloved coach was as well known for his coaching principles as his classic old convertible, the driver and auto often riding topless.
49ers: Cousins looms, but Hoyer doesn’t sweat it
Brian Hoyer, the 49ers’ new starting quarterback, isn’t concerned about the possibility of Washington’s Kirk Cousins eventually joining the team or of San Francisco taking a quarterback with the second pick of the NFL draft.
Today’s video: Hoyer talks confidence
Kings: Wizards conjure rally, win in OT
Bradley Beal’s 38 points lead the Wizards as they rally from 15 points down to beat the Kings 130-122 in overtime. The Kings were outscored 34-19 in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards pulled away in overtime.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
World Cup skiing: Shiffrin wins at Squaw Valley
American Mikaela Shiffrin races to a win at Squaw Valley as she tries to maintain her overall lead in the World Cup. The event marked the first time in 48 years that the world’s top level of ski racing got underway in Northern California.
Local college basketball: UC Davis women ousted
UC Davis’ hopes of reaching the women’s NCAA Tournament end when fourth-seeded UC Santa Barbara beats the top-seeded Aggies 73-59 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament.
Pac-12: Oregon eliminates Cal
Tyler Dorsey scores 23 points, and No. 5 Oregon outlasts Cal 73-65 in the Pacific-12 Conference tournament semifinals.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments