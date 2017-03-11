Sports

March 11, 2017 7:20 AM

Muslim legal fund hosts law conference for community leaders

The Associated Press
FRIDLEY, Minn.

A group that funds legal work to defend the civil rights of Muslims is hosting a conference in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to help Muslim leaders address issues facing the community.

The Muslim Legal Fund of America is hosting a law conference on Saturday in Fridley. It's the first in a series of 15 conferences that will be held around the country.

The conference is for leaders of Muslim groups.

It will address the importance of being fully complaint with the law to maintain nonprofit status, at a time when the Muslim community has come under increased scrutiny.

Speakers will also address issues that are unique to the Muslim community, such as watch lists and the latest travel ban, and ways to make mosques more accessible.

