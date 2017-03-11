Central Plains wins Kansas 2A girls state basketball title

Emily Ryan and Kylee Kasselman each scored 18 points, Janae Ryan added 14 points and Central Plains beat Wabaunsee 60-48 for the Kansas 2A girls state basketball title Saturday.
The Oilers (26-0) led 40-29 at halftime and cruised to its fourth straight state championship.
Central Plains joined an exclusive group: Just seven other girls programs in Kansas have won four consecutive championships. The win also capped a third straight undefeated season.
The Oilers' senior class finished with a 103-1 record in their careers.
Karsen Schultz scored 21 points and Abby Oliver added 13 points for the Chargers (23-3), who were making their first title game appearance since 1986.
Comments