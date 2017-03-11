Sports Night: UC Davis men going to NCAAs

College basketball: UC Davis men reach NCAA Tournament for first time
UC Davis beats UC Irvine 50-47 in Saturday’s Big West Conference title game in Anaheim. With the victory, the Aggies reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
Willie Cauley-Stein showing off his defensive versatility
Second-year center Willie Cauley-Stein has shown he can defend guards on the perimeter lately with some success. His ability to defend more than one position is one reason the Kings like his potential.
Nikola Jokic’s big game sends Kings to eighth straight loss
Buddy Hield leads the Kings with 17 points, but Sacramento suffers its eighth loss in a row, 105-92 to the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Nikola Jokic fnishes with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Denver.
Kings results and upcoming games
Voisin: Sacramento prepares for royal comeback into national spotlight
The NCAA Tournament will return to Sacramento after a 10-year hiatus, lured to stunning Golden 1 Center. Chris Granger and Juan Rodriguez of the Kings and Mike Sophia of the Sacramento Sports Commission already submitted future bids.
Prep basketball: After upset, Folsom girls to face rival Oak Ridge
Behind 25 points by nationally recruited junior guard McKenzie Forbes, the ninth-seeded Bulldogs upset top-seeded Menlo-Atherton 57-50 on Saturday night in a Division I quarterfinal to set up rematch with No. 4 Oak Ridge on Tuesday in El Dorado Hills. Del Oro’s boys also pull off an upset Saturday.
Today’s video: Sheldon boys come up big late to beat Bellarmine in basketball playoffs
Republic FC: Former Sacramento star helps Reno to draw
Republic FC squanders a 3-0 lead on the road and settles for a 3-3 draw after former Sacramento star Mackenzie Pridham scores twice for Reno 1868 FC.
49ers: After 14 new additions, here’s what the depth chart looks like
The Bee’s Matt Barrows composes a rough depth chart for the 49ers after the team adds 14 free agents over the last three weeks. Those free agents are highlighted in italics.
NASCAR: Larson just misses again, this time in Xfinity
Joey Logano pulls away from Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson on a restart with four laps left and holds on to win the NASCAR Xfinity race in Las Vegas on Saturday. Larson finishes second.
Sharks: Predators snap skid with 3-1 victory
Ryan Johansen and James Neal score goals to help the Nashville Predators snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the host San Jose Sharks.
