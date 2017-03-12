McDonagh leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap Pause

1:11 UC Davis' J.T. Adenrele, Brynton Lemar on the Big West Conference

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:46 Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

1:28 Liberal protesters, Trump supporters meet at Bera town hall

1:52 Yolo marijuana farmers embrace new 'track-and trace' program

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:21 Take a tour of Sacramento's renovated downtown train depot