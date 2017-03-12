Sports Night: UC Davis takes historic step

Voisin: UC Davis men take historic first step into NCAA Tournament
The Aggies will play North Carolina Central on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio. A late rally against UC Irvine in the Big West Conference tournament final secured inaugural berth in college basketball’s prestigious postseason event.
UC Davis’ Graham shares basketball bliss with his father
Sacramento High graduate Darius Graham dedicated this basketball season at UC Davis to his father and inspiration, Sebastian. The retired correctional officer has soaked in most of his son’s Aggies games and will travel to Dayton, Ohio, for the Aggies’ first NCAA Tournament game.
Today’s video: UC Davis celebrates NCAA Tournament bid
UCLA, Oregon among 8 teams headed to Golden 1 Center for tournament
Sacramento will host first- and second-round games in the South and Midwest regions of this year’s NCAA Tournament. Oregon and UCLA, both seeded third in their regions, will play at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
NCAA Tournament: Villanova gets top overall seed
Villanova takes the overall top seed on Selection Sunday, with Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga joining the defending national champions on the No. 1 line for the NCAA Tournament.
Struggling Kings blow big leads, fall in playoff race during long skid
A by-the-numbers look at the Kings, who have won just once since the All-Star break and are on a eight-game losing streak, their worst this season.
Game plan: Kings vs. Magic
Projected starters, broadcast information and keys to Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
NASCAR: Truex tops Larson in Vegas; Kyle Busch bloodied in brawl
Martin Truex Jr. passes Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoids a last-lap wreck that leads to a pit-road brawl that leaves Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to NASCAR’s Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Elk Grove native Kyle Larson is the runner-up for the second consecutive race.
Sharks: Pavelski scores twice in rout of Stars
Joe Pavelski scores twice and backup goalie Aaron Dell makes 29 saves to win his fourth consecutive start as the San Jose Sharks rout the visiting Dallas Stars 5-1.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments