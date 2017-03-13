Hurricanes spoil Isles' homecoming with 8-4 win

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it Pause

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

1:22 Germ-zapping robot another tool in fight against hospital infections

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

1:12 Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

2:02 Farm-to-Fork Festival draws crowds to Capitol Mall

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)