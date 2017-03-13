Sports Night: Kings’ losing streak ends

Kings: Win over Magic ends eight-game skid
Darren Collison has 19 points and a season-high 13 assists as the Kings end their season-worst eight-game losing streak with a 120-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night at Golden 1 Center.
Kings: Three regulars rest during game against Magic
The Kings bench Arron Afflalo, Kosta Koufos and Ty Lawson for Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic as part of planned rest. Tyreke Evans also misses the game with a sore left ankle.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
UC Davis: J.T. Adenrele takes long, challenging road to Big Dance
Sixth-year senior forward J.T. Adenrele was part of head coach Jim Les’ first UC Davis team that went 5-26 in 2011-12. Two ACL surgeries put his college career in doubt. But with hard work and encouragement, Adenrele returned this season for the tournament-bound Aggies.
Today’s video: Analysis of NCAA Tournament brackets
NCAA Tournament: Four local players join scrum better known as March Madness
Four Sacramento-area high school graduates are competing with various teams in the NCAA Tournament, each for the first time. They are starters for Iowa State, Michigan, Nevada and UC Davis, each with a different skill set.
Will NCAA basketball cause parking gridlock downtown?
Sacramento is expected to be bursting at the seams Friday when as many as 30,000 college basketball fans hit downtown, filling hotels and restaurants – but also competing with downtown workers for limited parking spots.
Know the teams, players coming to Sacramento for NCAA opening rounds
The 2017 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is returning to Sacramento on Friday and Sunday, bringing the big dance back to the capital for the first time since 2007, with four first-round games on Friday and two second-round games Sunday, all at Golden 1 Center.
Women’s basketball: UConn, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Baylor top seeds in NCAAs
Winners of 107 straight games, UConn won't have to leave its home state in the NCAA Tournament until the Final Four as it tries for an unprecedented fifth consecutive national championship. Other top seeds are Notre Dame, Baylor and South Carolina, which leads the Stockton Regional.
Raiders: Oakland signs All-Pro kick returner Patterson
The Raiders sign All-Pro kickoff returner and speedy receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to a free-agent contract Monday. A former first-round pick by Minnesota in 2013, Patterson has excelled as a returner but struggled for consistency as a receiver during his career.
Billie Jean King sells World TeamTennis
Sports icon Billie Jean King is selling World TeamTennis 42 years after she co-founded the league that features men and women competing together. Sacramento had two different franchises play in WTT.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments