Sports Night: Sheldon tops Mitty in semis

Boys basketball: Sheldon overwhelms Mitty, will face familiar foe in NorCal Open Division final
Two weeks after Sheldon High School suffered a one-point, last-second loss to Woodcreek in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I final, the Sacramento-area programs will meet in Santa Clara on Saturday for a much greater prize: The NorCal Open Division championship.
Girls basketball: Oak Ridge tops one known rival, will meet another for NorCal Division I title
The Oak Ridge girls basketball team beats Sierra Foothill League rival Folsom on Tuesday in a CIF Northern California Regional Division I semifinal. The Trojans face another familiar foe in McClatchy on Saturday for the NorCal championship.
Voisin: Though his Aggies are new to this, Jim Les has been to the ‘Big Dance’
Having experienced the NCAA Tournament both as a player and coach, UC Davis coach Jim Les can offer his players a glimpse of what to expect as the Aggies play North Carolina Central on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, in a “First Four” play-in game.
What to watch for when UC Davis plays North Carolina Central
A preview of Wednesday’s NCAA Tournament “First Four” play-in game: UC Davis vs. North Carolina Central in Dayton, Ohio.
Kings: Team won’t throw in towel with 15 games remaining in season
Despite a 2-8 record since trading DeMarcus Cousins and Omir Casspi to New Orleans, the Kings aren’t about start to “tanking” games.
Can Kings strike balance to overcome Suns?
The Kings defeated the Orlando Magic on Monday with a balanced attack on both offense and defense. They’ll need a similar performance Wednesday night in Phoenix to beat the Suns.
Sign up for Kings Daily newsletter
The best way to follow news and analysis on the Sacramento Kings. Follow the link, click “Kings News” and hit subscribe.
NBA LINKS
Kings results and upcoming games
Golf: Record rains can’t dampen spirit of Dry Creek’s owners
Dry Creek Ranch golf course in Galt will open again after a wet and wild two months. The family owned and operated course headed by Chris Choe was under water for most of January and February.
Today’s video: Storms turn Dry Creek golf course’s first fairway into rushing stream
49ers: S.F. has abundant salary-cap space, plenty of work to do
The 49ers have 67 players signed for 2017, meaning that between free agency and the draft they will add 23 more players. San Francisco will bring in more players to help fill several positions.
Sharks: Pavelski scores twice in win over Sabres
Joe Pavelski scores two goals and the San Jose Sharks end a long streak of futility against the Buffalo Sabres with a 4-1 victory at SAP Center. The Sharks snap a five-game home losing streak to the Sabres and end Buffalo’s franchise-best 11-game point streak against San Jose.
NIT: Shorthanded Cal bounced by CSU Bakersfield in opener
Top-seeded Cal, playing without leading scorers Jabari Bird and Ivan Rabb, is ousted by No. 8 CSU Bakersfield 73-66 on Tuesday in Berkeley.
Iditarod: Seavey becomes oldest, fastest musher to win race
Mitch Seavey wins his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday, becoming the fastest and oldest champion at age 57 and helps to cement his family's position as mushing royalty. He outran his son, defending champion Dallas Seavey, and lapped the oldest musher record that he set in 2013. He also won the race in 2004.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments