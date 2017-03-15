Sports Night: Labissiere keys Kings

Kings: Labissiere’s career night keys Sacramento’s second consecutive win
Rookie forward Skal Labissiere scores 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter as the Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 107-101 on Wednesday. The Kings have won two in a row after their season-worst eight-game skid.
Papagiannis taking baby steps as a rookie
Kings center George Papagiannis played his first meaningful minutes of the season during Monday’s win against the Orlando Magic and again sees action early against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Voisin: Upstart Aggies ‘fear no one’ after winning NCAA Tournament debut
In front of a national television audience and a largely welcoming Midwestern crowd Wednesday, the UC Davis Aggies step onto basketball’s national stage and earn a 67-63 victory over North Carolina Central.
NCAA Tournament: UC Davis wins First Four play-in game, will face top-seed Kansas next
In the NCAA Tournament for the first time, UC Davis beats North Carolina Central some 2,300 miles from home behind Chima Moneke’s double-double. Up next is top-seeded Kansas on Friday in a Midwest Regional game.
NCAA Tournament: Kansas State survives tough, long road to reach Sacramento
After beating Wake Forest 95-88 in a First Four game Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio, Kansas State, one of the last four teams in this year’s tournament field, will play No. 6 seed Cincinnati in the first round Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Prep basketball: Rematches the theme in NorCal title games
The girls CIF Northern California Division I championship on Saturday has McClatchy facing Oak Ridge, which starts the basketball action at the Leavey Center in Santa Clara. The Open Division final features another rematch to cap the night as top-seeded Woodcreek plays No. 2 Sheldon.
49ers: S.F. trades for Ravens center Zuttah
Kyle Shanahan, who added veteran center Alex Mack to his Atlanta Falcons offense a year ago, makes a similar move Wednesday with the 49ers, trading for Baltimore Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah.
