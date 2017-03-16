IOC president Bach to meet with Russia doping investigator

1:04 UC Davis' Chima Moneke making another leap Pause

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

2:25 San Francisco: 'A commitment to providing universal access care'

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week

2:33 Photographs from "No Safe Place" - a special report by The Sacramento Bee

2:07 Sacramento St. Patrick's Day revelers asked tough questions

0:11 Placer deputies arrest woman on suspicion of theft, drug pipe possession

5:35 Kings coach Dave Joerger wants to see Skal and Willie play together

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish